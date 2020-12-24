FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Downgraded by Truist

Truist cut shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.68.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FireEye by 18.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 496,900 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in FireEye by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,899 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

