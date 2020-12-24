FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Sells $1,260,252.00 in Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FEYE traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 452,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.16.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Truist lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in FireEye by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 443.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

