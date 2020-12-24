FintruX Network Trading Down 14.4% This Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $322,009.38 and $6.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00341619 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

