finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) Shares Up 2.2%

finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31). 1,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 90,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other news, insider Richard Charles Snow bought 95,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £21,933.72 ($28,656.55).

About finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

