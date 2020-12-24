Financial Survey: Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) versus Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) and Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mer Telemanagement Solutions and Zoom Telephonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mer Telemanagement Solutions $5.19 million 1.16 -$140,000.00 N/A N/A Zoom Telephonics $37.61 million 2.49 -$3.28 million N/A N/A

Mer Telemanagement Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zoom Telephonics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Zoom Telephonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mer Telemanagement Solutions and Zoom Telephonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mer Telemanagement Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mer Telemanagement Solutions and Zoom Telephonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mer Telemanagement Solutions -27.32% -0.06% -0.03% Zoom Telephonics -8.41% -34.53% -13.74%

Volatility & Risk

Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Telephonics has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mer Telemanagement Solutions beats Zoom Telephonics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). The company also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Wins, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice, inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers cloud and managed services; and converged billing solutions, including applications for charging and invoicing customers, and interconnect billing and partner revenue management services. Further, it provides implementation and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. ZoomTelephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

