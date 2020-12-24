Financial Review: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) & American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Globe Life and American Equity Investment Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 2 2 2 0 2.00 American Equity Investment Life 0 4 3 0 2.43

Globe Life presently has a consensus target price of $92.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.79%. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus target price of $30.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.07%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Globe Life.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globe Life and American Equity Investment Life’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.53 billion 2.15 $760.79 million $6.75 13.76 American Equity Investment Life $3.46 billion 0.73 $246.09 million $5.97 4.63

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life. American Equity Investment Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globe Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Globe Life has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Globe Life pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Equity Investment Life pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Globe Life has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Equity Investment Life has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Equity Investment Life is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Globe Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and American Equity Investment Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 15.38% 9.94% 2.78% American Equity Investment Life N/A 9.89% 0.70%

Summary

Globe Life beats American Equity Investment Life on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole life, term life, and other life insurance products; and medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance, such as critical illness and accident plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

