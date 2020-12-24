Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,617 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FIS traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.99. 196,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,156. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -748.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.88.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

