Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale increased their target price on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.70.

Shares of RACE traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.34. 281,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,060. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average of $190.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 152.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

