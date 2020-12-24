Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $226.68

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $226.68 and last traded at $226.68, with a volume of 3489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.64.

Several analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

