Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FATE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.68.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $100.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 1.84. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

