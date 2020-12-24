Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FANUY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fanuc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

