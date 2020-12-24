FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $278.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

NYSE FDS opened at $325.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $1,442,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

