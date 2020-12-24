Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $15,394,500.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total transaction of $15,394,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total transaction of $11,988,077.50.

On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $14,889,154.95.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $15,502,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total value of $13,015,745.20.

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $15,619,603.14.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total value of $15,798,937.50.

On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total transaction of $17,091,360.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $17,246,985.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $268.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.15. The stock has a market cap of $763.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.33.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

