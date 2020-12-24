Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

EXPGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. 72,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Experian has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.