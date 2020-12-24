ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,483 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $113,090.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,393 shares of company stock worth $1,382,574. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.