ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CEL-SCI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

CVM stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

