ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 23,352 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 26.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,352 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 315,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,124,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

