ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $214,000 Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

