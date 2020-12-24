ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,973 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.