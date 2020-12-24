ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 14,445 Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHNG. BidaskClub upgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

