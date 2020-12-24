ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,871,000 after buying an additional 362,165 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,289,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 715,549 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,713,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,235,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.