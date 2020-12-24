ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $239,403.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $519,467.52 and approximately $239,403.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017780 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001126 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

