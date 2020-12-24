Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Shares Up 9.4%

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.08. 886,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,030,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XAN. Raymond James raised Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exantas Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $130.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 251.90, a current ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 347.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Exantas Capital Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 40.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

