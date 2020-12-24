EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. 244,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $818,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,504.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

