EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler Sells 75,000 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. BidaskClub cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
