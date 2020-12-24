EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler Sells 75,000 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. BidaskClub cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.