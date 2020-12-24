Everipedia Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $21.64 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Bitfinex, Upbit and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,015,637,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,537,292,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Upbit, BigONE, Bancor Network, DragonEX and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

