Everex (EVX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $565,182.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Everex has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $565,182.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00047753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00333570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

