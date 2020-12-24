Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Eventbrite by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,718,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,010,000 after buying an additional 1,839,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 733,099 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,038,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,457,000 after buying an additional 545,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after buying an additional 2,312,684 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EB stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

