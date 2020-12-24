Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.03% of Evelo Biosciences worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,366 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $3,267,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVLO stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $496.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.12. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVLO shares. ValuEngine lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

