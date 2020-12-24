Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of CUYTY opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

