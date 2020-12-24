Essentia 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,622.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Essentia has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX and CoinBene. Essentia has a market cap of $237,626.62 and approximately $6,622.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00330291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00030766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,606 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, CoinBene, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.