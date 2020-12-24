Espers Achieves Market Capitalization of $320,978.62 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Espers has a total market capitalization of $320,978.62 and approximately $1,166.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Espers has traded 47.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Espers is espers.io

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

