Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.65

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.65 and traded as low as $26.91. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 777,276 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESPR. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $785.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.52) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

