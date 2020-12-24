Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.59.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

