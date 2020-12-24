Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BFST. BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

BFST opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,382.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 26.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

