Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million.

DNLI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

DNLI opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $2,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,624 shares of company stock worth $11,270,433. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

