Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQX opened at $10.36 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.