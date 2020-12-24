EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 6.9%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.19. 5,692,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 7,236,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 382.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EQT by 70.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 1,839.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,546 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 328,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

