EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $352.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.89. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $359.39.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total value of $301,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $7,100,391. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.