EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) PT Raised to C$1.10 at Cormark

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.60 target price on shares of EnWave Co. (ENW.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ENW opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The stock has a market cap of C$139.26 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.92. EnWave Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.87.

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, and cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, herbs, meats and seafood, dairy and cannabis products, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

