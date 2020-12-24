Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Downgraded by G.Research to Hold

G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

EPAC has been the subject of several other reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,163.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.51 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.15%. Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.