Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.27

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 7375630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of research firms have commented on UUUU. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,060 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Fuels by 70.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 691,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 98.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

