Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 0.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 952,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 8,779.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 723,497 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 177.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 145,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $857.95 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

