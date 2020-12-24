Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENBL. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.80.

NYSE ENBL opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,442 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

