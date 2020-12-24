Emercoin (EMC) Price Down 42.9% This Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $14,901.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001939 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 66.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,746,232 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

