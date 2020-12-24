Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.02

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 3798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 45.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 235,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 73,869 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 9.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,412,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after buying an additional 212,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.