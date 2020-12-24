Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading 6% Higher

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.15. 2,492,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,005,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $117,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

