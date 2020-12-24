Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of EKSO stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 793,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,155. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $57.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.33. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $10.74.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 45.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

