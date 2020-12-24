Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $935,964.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00459855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,073,760 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.