eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.27.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in eHealth by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

